(The Center Square) – The California Fish and Game Commission is rescheduling its emergency teleconference on a proposed limited ban on sports fishing to next week after Thursday's call was overwhelmed by the number of participants and erupted into chaos.
Outdoorsman across the state were furious after learning that Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials were considering fishing restrictions over fears that visitors would bring COVID-19 to less infected rural areas.
“It is clear that the call volume was overwhelming and the technology wasn’t ready," Commission President Eric Sklar and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham said in a joint statement about Thursday's scheduled call. ... "We understand that many members of the public and media were unable to join the call and because we also understand the importance to many of you, we need to ensure that you have an opportunity to provide input."
In a news release, CDFW and the commission says it has received requests from counties and local health officials requesting delays to sport and recreational fishing seasons "such as the Eastern Sierra trout opener scheduled for April 25."
As details of next week's teleconference are still being worked out, anyone interested in commenting on the proposal can email fgc@fgc.ca.gov.
“We also want to make it crystal clear that today’s proposed decision was not about banning fishing statewide or locally," Sklar and Bonham said. "We are not contemplating statewide closure. The decision is to help prepare us to work with counties and tribes to make those decisions based on their requests. We are working on a tailored and surgical approach based on local needs and knowledge.”
When the meeting is rescheduled, it will be posted on the commission’s website, sent out via listserv and the news media will be advised, a news release said.