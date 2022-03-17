(The Center Square) – A California company that marketed and sold “drinkable sunscreen” agreed to settle with the state on Wednesday to resolve allegations that the company was making advertising claims that were “false or misleading in nature,” officials announced Wednesday.
Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a stipulated judgment against Irvine-based company Dermatology Industry Inc., which marketed a product called “UVO sun protectant” as a drinkable sunscreen product. The company claimed that people who drank the product could be protected from the sun “head to toe,” including the eyes, for up to five hours, according to Bonta.
Bonta, alongside other attorney generals in several states, began an investigation into the product, during which time the company discontinued sales. In a judgment filed on Wednesday, California alleged that the company’s claims about the product were “not properly substantiated” and misrepresented the level of sun protection the product can provide.
“We may want a shortcut, but the truth of the matter is: There’s no evidence that alternative sunscreen products like UVO’s so-called ‘drinkable sunscreen’ provide protection,” Bonta said in a statement Wednesday. “You’ve got to wear your sunscreen, not drink it.”
The company did not admit to any of the allegations but agreed to settle to avoid “the time and expense of litigation,” according to the judgment. The court document states that company officials “genuinely believed” the product was based on “reliable scientific evidence.”
As part of the agreement, Dermatology Industry will pay California $42,500 within 30 days and must provide written notice to the state within 60 days of starting to market or sell any products. The settlement is still subject to court approval, according to the attorney general’s office.
Jim Prochnow, an attorney representing Dermatology Industry Inc., declined to comment, saying in an email that it would be “premature and inappropriate to comment before an actual judgment is entered.”