(The Center Square) – In the same week that 925,000 additional Californians filed for unemployment, four Huntington Beach City Council members voted to give 700 city employees a pay raise, and a group announced it received enough signatures to successfully add a proposition to the ballot next fall in order to increase property taxes by up to $12 billion per year.
For the week ending April 4, 925,450 workers in the state filed claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The week prior, 1.06 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits.
Despite the dire economic circumstances California is facing, and more than 100 public comments opposing the vote, four members of the Huntington Beach City Council voted on April 6 to increase salaries for city staff represented by the Huntington Beach Police Officer’s Association, Huntington Beach Municipal Teamsters and Huntington Beach Management Employees’ Organization. Three council members, Erik Peterson, Lyn Semeta and Jill Hardy, voted against the measure.
The raises total $2.58 million, or 1.7 percent of the city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Police Officer’s Association, which represents 250 city employees, secured a 4 percent base salary increase in the first year of the contract, and a 3.5 percent base increase over the next two years.
The Teamsters, which represents 375 city employees, secured a 3.5 percent pay increase through September.
The Huntington Beach Management Employees’ Organization, which represents 100 employees, secured a 3.5 percent raise through October, the Times reports.
Those in favor of the pay raises argue the first responders and police officers deserve a raise in light of the strains being put on them due to the coronavirus.
Councilman Eric Peterson disagreed, saying, according to VoiceofOC.org, “I don’t think we should be trying to give raises. I just don’t want to be doing that right now without a full picture of our finances. I really think this should be tabled to at least 2021.”
Because members of the public could not attend the meeting, they were instructed to post comments online.
One resident, Steve Farnsworth, wrote, “Now is not the time to discuss employee association union pay increase raises for city employees. Yes, city employees do a great job, and as with most businesses, deserve a raise. But with most of Huntington Beach businesses closed, thousands of citizens out of jobs and the future certainly unknown at this moment, I am asking you to hold these agenda items for a later date.”
Many others posted similar comments. Some expressed frustration towards City Manager Oliver Chi, who has voluntarily cut his salary.
Chi says the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown will cost Huntington Beach roughly $14.32 million, or a 7 percent drop in revenue. The city was strong financially before COVID-19 hit and had a projected surplus of $4.7 million.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for Huntington Beach was 2.8 percent in February.
In the same week record unemployment numbers were recorded, a group behind the ballot measure, Schools & Communities First, announced it gained enough signatures to add another property tax measure to California’s 2020 November ballot.
The amendment would repeal a portion of the landmark 1978 California ballot initiative, which for 42 years ensured that property tax increases were capped at no more than 2 percent every year on homes, businesses and farmland. When such properties are sold, they have been reassessed at 1 percent of the sale price. The amendment would change this to tax commercial property based on market value instead of the sale price.
Supporters argue the money will go to cash-strapped public schools and local governments. Opponents argue many small businesses don’t own their buildings, and their lease agreements require them to pay for maintenance and property taxes, so the law will hurt them the most.
“It’s clear that the public employee unions behind the largest property tax increase in state history are willing to spend and do whatever it takes to raise the cost of living for working families,” Rob Lapsley, co-chairman of Californians to Save Prop 13 and Stop Higher Property Taxes, a group opposing the amendment, told Bay Area CBS News.