(The Center Square) – The special election to fill former Assemblymember David Chiu’s seat in the State Assembly is set for April 19, 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday afternoon.
Chiu, who now serves as the San Francisco City Attorney, spent seven years in the State Assembly representing the 17th District. He was appointed to take on the role as city attorney earlier this year by San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed and was sworn in to his new role on Nov. 1.
“Serving as San Francisco’s City Attorney is an incredible honor,” Chiu said in a statement in November. “I am excited and inspired to lead such a reputable office with an impressive group of legal minds. Together, we will use the power of the law to stand up for San Franciscans and confront our city’s greatest challenges.”
In the final days of Chiu’s time as an assemblymember, several candidates jumped into the race to fill his seat. As of the end of September, Supervisor Matt Haney and former Supervisor David Campos had announced their bid, as well as Thea Selby, a trustee from City College of San Francisco, and entrepreneur Bilal Mahmood.
The primary for the special election will be held Feb. 15, 2022.