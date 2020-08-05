(The Center Square) – A potential flaw in California’s coronavirus data collection system means a recent decline in new cases may not be accurate, health officials said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters this week's seven-day average of new positive tests had dropped 21 percent compared with the previous week, but Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that those numbers are “absolutely affected” by the issue.
It is unclear what the flaw is and how long it has been affecting the total count.
California continues to be the top state in the U.S. for total number of positive tests, with 527,088 confirmed cases, including 9,709 deaths. There were 6,275 new cases and 201 additional fatalities reported Tuesday.
An analysis by the Los Angeles Times showed California reported 59,697 new cases for the seven-day period ending Sunday. That would be a 9 percent drop from the previous seven days, when 65,634 new cases were reported, the most in a given week since the pandemic began. If the numbers did drop, it would mark the first time in 12 weeks California saw a decline in positive tests.
Los Angeles County, for example, on Tuesday reported 1,901 new cases and 57 deaths, but in a statement said, “This issue has undercounted the county’s positive cases and affects the number of cases reported each day and our contact tracing efforts.”
Coronavirus concerns also continue to cause problems in California’s Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles, where firefighters are battling a wildfire that has already burned 26,000 acres.
About 8,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, but high school gymnasiums where shelters usually are set up are not being used because of social distancing concerns. The American Red Cross instead is using hotels and said, as of Tuesday, 43 families were being housed at nine locations.
“At this time, the Red Cross is prioritizing emergency hotel lodging for evacuees, but we understand there may be a need to open congregate shelters at the request of local officials,” the Red Cross said in a statement.
There was some good news, however, as schools grapple with when or how to resume classroom learning as the academic year approaches.
Some 33,000 child care centers across California have remained open during the pandemic, particularly for children of essential workers such as health care personnel and first responders, and so far have reported 261 positive tests among kids. There have been 421 confirmed cases among adult staff at the centers but no certainty that they got the virus at work.
Recent research suggests children are at low-risk for contracting coronavirus and those who do generally do not pass it on to older family members.