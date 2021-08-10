(The Center Square) – The same Democratic state senator who sponsored a bill to exempt some pedophiles from sex offender lists has introduced proposed legislation to legalize street prostitution in California. Critics argue that, if enacted into law, sex trafficking will skyrocket in California and law enforcement will be hamstrung in their efforts to prosecute offenders.
SB 357, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, passed the Senate by a vote of 29 to 9 and passed the state Assembly Committee on Public Safety by a vote of 6 to 2.
The bill seeks to repeal Sections 653.20, 653.22 and 653.23 of the California Penal Code, which defines loitering in a public place for the purpose of engaging in street prostitution, making it a misdemeanor. The bill would overturn or dismiss the charges of those previously convicted of prostitution or related offenses and would authorize those convicted of a violation of loitering with the intent to commit prostitution to petition the court for the dismissal and sealing of their case.
According to MillionKids.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about human trafficking and exploitation, the changes would eliminate restrictions and leave no safeguards for victims. None of even the most basic restrictions in place in Nevada, where prostitution is legal in some counties, are included in Wiener’s bill. critics say.
Million Kids argues that the bill will only facilitate more crime, create dangerous circumstances for individuals who are being trafficked, and result in businesses closing.
“Where there is prostitution there are used condoms and drug needles left behind,” the organization said in a statement. “Children will be exposed to all forms of illicit sex acts. The online sex ads will direct sex buyers to meet on the street where law enforcement cannot touch them. It could be in front of a convenience store, liquor store, school and even your local church.
“The impact is that businesses will suddenly find that their regular customers do not want to deal with the sex selling taking place in front of their establishments.”
Million Kids CEO and President Opal Singleton Hendershot, who has worked to combat human trafficking and social media exploitation for over 12 years, says that in 2016, for example, she counted 37 sex workers in one block on Fifth Street in San Bernardino. As a result, businesses closed downtown because people were afraid to go to that area of town.
“Legalizing street prostitution is not the answer to protecting a sex worker. Instead, street sex leads to crime, violence, and a deterioration of our communities," Hendershot said in a statement. "It will drive businesses away. It will set a terrible example for our children.
“If SB 357 passes, street sex will become common place, literally thousands more individuals (mostly women) will be exploited, and California will experience a silent tsunami of prostitution. All in the name of protecting the sex workers.”
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were more than 1,500 human trafficking cases reported in California in 2019, a largely underreported number of victims who fall through the cracks, but more cases reported than in any other state. The majority of cases were sex trafficking and the majority of victims were women.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, three of the top child prostitution regions in California are in the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.