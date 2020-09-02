(The Center Square) – The rash of summer wildfires in California has already cost taxpayers some $770 million with little hope for relief soon as lightning strikes continue to hit drought-stricken areas.
More than 24,000 personnel have been deployed as 131 separate incidents covering 2.8 million acres have popped up in the last month. There have also been eight deaths reported to date.
Of the 11 wildfires currently raging, nine have surpassed $10 million in cost, with five topping $30 million, according to the federal government’s National Interagency Coordination Center. The NICC released the numbers Wednesday in its latest Incident Management Situation Report.
President Donald Trump recently declared the state a disaster area, which will allow California to seek federal funding for its mounting costs. That will provide some relief to the state’s strained budget in light of lower tax revenues and increased spending on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the Bay Area and the SNU Lightning Complex Fire near San Jose are already the second and third largest wildfires in state history.
Efforts have also been hampered because there are fewer prison inmates available to help with fire suppression due to early release over coronavirus fears in correctional facilities. A Cal Fire spokesman said there are about 600 fewer inmates available to help compared to last year.
The California Department of Corrections operates 43 conservation camps around the state that are staffed by inmates. Prisoners who are the lowest security risk can volunteer to maintain hiking trails and clear brush from fire prone areas. They also receive firefighter training.
The wildfires have already caused more damage and death than all of 2019, when 260,000 acres were burned and three people died.
Fire officials have been surprised by how rapidly the wildfires have spread. The CZU Lightning Complex in northern California, for example, doubled in size to more than 85,000 acres in one day last week.
Scientists say all wildfires are shaped by the fire behavior triangle – fuel, weather and topography – but additional factors have made this year’s wildfire season particularly difficult.
An ongoing heat wave has combined with tropical moisture to create thunderstorms that produce lightning but no accompanying rain. There has also not been the typical drop in temperatures overnight that allow cool, moist air from the Pacific to be introduced into higher elevations.
The heat wave has also caused predawn “heat bursts” that have caused temperatures to increase 20 degrees in a matter of hours before sunrise, adding more dry air to further fuel the wildfires.