(The Center Square) – In addition to his order earlier this week to close bars and nightclubs in seven counties, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has put a stop to indoor dining and shuttered several other types of businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The state now has 246,814 confirmed cases and 6,264 deaths. That includes 7,859 new cases reported Thursday and an additional 96 fatalities.
While Newsom’s latest order still allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining, it bans indoor businesses that include wine tasting, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, museums, card rooms and cigar bars.
The order applies to 19 counties that continue to see increases in infection rates and hospitalizations day over day. They are: Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.
“This doesn’t mean restaurants are shut down,” Newsom said at a news conference. “It means that we’re trying to take these activities, as many activities as we can – these mixed activities, these concentrated activities – and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus.”
State health officials said there were several factors that went into deciding which types of businesses should be closed.
“These sectors, foundationally, are settings where groups convene and may mix with others for prolonged periods of time without appropriate protective equipment, such as face coverings,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. “Additionally, physical movement within the establishment, duration of time spent in the establishment and the degree of social mixing among individuals and groups outside one’s household are all significant in these sectors, which substantially the risk of transmission, even where face coverings can be worn.”
In addition, UCLA and USC have announced a change in plans for how classes will be conducted for the fall semester. Both had previously planned to resume in-person instruction, but the recent spike means most classes will continue to be online.
“Given the continuing safety restrictions and limited densities permissible on campus, our undergraduate students primarily or exclusively will be taking their courses online in the fall term,” USC Provost Charles Zukoski wrote in a letter to students this week. “On-campus housing and activities will be limited.”
Both schools estimate that only 10 to 20 percent of classes will be held in person, including performance classes and lab research that requires hands-on work.