(The Center Square) – The number of people in California who have been hospitalized due to coronavirus has increased 15 consecutive days, reaching 5,669 on Sunday. That's a 62 percent increase from two weeks ago, according to health officials.
Of those hospitalized, 1,711 are in an intensive care unit, compared to 1,376 a week ago.
There have now been 265,200 confirmed cases statewide and 6,373 deaths. Of those fatalities, 78 percent have been people 65 or older, with 3,086 living in a nursing home.
Over the past week, the state has averaged 7,059 new cases and 63 deaths per day, and statistical models show California is on pace to double its number of cases every 30 days.
Officials from the California Department of Corrections also reported that one-third of the 3,000 prisoners at the San Quentin State Prison are infected with the virus and that five death row inmates have died so far.
Los Angeles County, which has been hit the hardest, reported 7,232 new cases and 30 deaths over the holiday weekend, including a single-day record of 3,187 on Friday. The county overall has nearly 115,000 confirmed cases and 3,500 deaths.
Public beaches in several coastal communities were closed over the weekend, and 26 counties – up from 19 last week – are now subject to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest order that closed bars and nightclubs and prohibits indoor dining at restaurants due to increasing infection rates.
Health officials hope those steps will prevent another large spike in cases like the state has been experiencing since the Memorial Day weekend.
Newsom’s order also shut down several types of businesses that had previously been allowed to reopen, including hair and nail salons, barber shops and fitness centers.
Compliance with Newsom’s previous orders generally focused on what he described as civic duty, but talked more about actual enforcement this time around.
“We have I think a responsibility to go after people who are thumbing their noses, being aggressive, being reticent,” he said at a press conference.
More than 2.9 million California workers were still receiving unemployment benefits the week ending June 20, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to media reports, some employees at a Tesla plant in Fremont – southeast of San Francisco – are claiming the company has threatened to fire them if they do not return to work.
Founder Elon Musk reopened the plant in early May despite an order from Alameda County that it remain closed after deeming it a non-essential business. The county relented after Musk promised daily temperature checks for employees and personal protective equipment. He also said at the time that employees did not have to return to work if they did not feel comfortable.