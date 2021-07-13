(The Center Square) – Conservative talk show host and businessman Larry Elder has joined the race for California governor.
“I’m a business owner, talk show host, author, and a son of California. I won't continue to watch Gavin Newsom destroy our state," he tweeted. "That's why I am running for Governor of California in the recall election on September 14. Help me save this great state.”
Elder formally launched his campaign Tuesday outside the Los Angeles County Registrar's office after filing the required paperwork.
Elder joins Republican state Rep. Kevin Kiley, who also recently announced he was running, as well as former gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, among other candidates.
Newsom will not be listed as a Democrat on the recall ballot after he failed to meet a deadline to register his party affiliation, a judge ruled Monday.
Elder announced his candidacy in a release and video, saying, "I'm running for governor because the decline of California isn't the fault of its people. Our government is what's ruining the Golden State. Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren't safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness.
“And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own,” he said. “It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”
The recall is scheduled for Sept. 14, after more than 2 million Californians signed a petition in what will be the second recall election of a Democratic governor in the history of California.
Elder was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles to parents who served in the U.S. military. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, Elder’s father moved to California and opened his own restaurant, Elder’s Snack Bar. His mother worked for the U.S. Department of War, now the U.S. Department of Defense.