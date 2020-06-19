(The Center Square) – A statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella of Spain will be removed from Sacramento’s Capitol Rotunda, state lawmakers decided this week.
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley released a joint statement regarding the Columbus statue:
“Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations. The continued presence of this statue in California’s Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today. It will be removed.”
The decision to remove the statue was made by the Senate Rules Committee. According to the Sacramento Bee, lawmakers expect the five-ton statue to be removed before summer recess is over. Assemblyman Ken Cooley told the Bee that the statue could be returned to the family of the banker who first donated it 137 years ago. A staff member for one of the senators on the Rules Committee told The Center Square that the idea to take the Columbus statue down has been discussed for months.
A statue of Columbus also was removed in San Francisco from Pioneer Park on Thursday. The statue had been vandalized three times the week before and a flyer was circulating among activist groups that outlined a plan for protestors to take the statue down themselves.
Not everyone in Sacramento is happy to see the Columbus statue go.
Bill George, president of the Sacramento Historical Society, told Center Square that the Historical Society was neither told nor consulted about the decision to remove the statue.
Though each monument should be treated on a case-by-case basis, the society generally disagrees with the removing of statues, George said.
“We understand why people take offense to the statue,” he said, adding he doesn't think the solution to today’s problems is to remove statues.
Thousands touring the capitol each year come to see the statue of Columbus, he said.
Some in the Italian community of California are also displeased with the decision.
William Cerruti, chair of the Italian American Taskforce, told The Center Square in a phone interview that the Italian community in Sacramento was not consulted or informed about the decision. He explained that the Italian American Taskforce has previously been active in the fight to preserve Columbus Day in California, but this decision was “made behind closed doors.”
“Columbus is a building block of Italian American heritage," Cerruti said. "He is a symbol of our heritage and identity and has been important for unifying Italian Americans. This decision by the legislature is very divisive and marginalizes our people.”
Opinions on Christopher Columbus’ place in American history have been under scrutiny for some time. A group called the Statewide Coalition Against Racist Symbols has been calling for the removal of all Columbus statues for his “cruelty to Native Americans.” Their Facebook page has a meme with a picture of Columbus and the words written across his face “cancelled.” Also on the picture is #NoMoreColumbus.
Mary Grabar, author of the book, "Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America," disagrees with the common portrayal of Columbus today. She said in an email that Zinn’s portrayal of Columbus as a “rapacious capitalist motivated by greed” is not true.
Grabar argues that Zinn deleted critical text from passages of Columbus’ diary to paint him in a bad light. She wrote in her email:
"The tearing down of historical monuments follows the pattern of the Communist regimes which erased the past in the attempt to make their subjects forget what they had lost," she wrote. "The similar attempt to erase history today by removing monuments has as its goal the implementation of a new regime. The refusal to consider historical facts – and instead to give in to the mob, as members of the California Assembly are doing – reveals the totalitarian nature of the coming regime."