(The Center Square) - Caltrans is removing trash, transforming public spaces and creating thousands of jobs under the Clean California Initiative started by Governor Gavin Newsom with $1.2 billion in funding for the multi-year program.
Newsom announced on Wednesday a new round of funding allocating $100 million in grants for the start of 2023.This investment would be disbursed to support four avenues of clean-up: Adopt-a-highway, Beautification Projects, Stormwater pollution and jobs.
To kick-off this year’s clean-up, the governor’s office, Caltrans and supporters of Clean CA is sponsoring Community Days, an 11-day “Spring into Action” focus that includes Dump Day events; Community Clean-ups; Tree Plantings; Educational and Entertaining Festivals and a host of other events.
This is the third year of the initiative which began in July 2021. In 2022, Newsom announced $300 million for 105 statewide projects in underserved communities, with an additional $100 million for a second round of local beautification projects. Those enhancements included litter removal, landscaping and art installations, walking and bike paths, and other complete streets features that enhanced safety and access to transportation.
“We’re cleaning up the streets of California like never before in the history of our state. Already, we’ve removed enough trash to fill more than 400 Olympic-size swimming pools – and in the spaces we’ve cleaned, communities are seeing new parklets, neighborhood gateways and public art that adds to California’s beauty. We’re not stopping until our streets are cleaner and safer because it’s what all Californians deserve,” Newsom said.
Since 2021, Clean California has collected 1.3 million cubic yards of litter from state highways and welcomed more than 830 paid team members to the initiative. The year-to-date (Feb 9) target set to collect about 165 pools full of litter, however have fallen slightly behind with approximately 163 pools full collected so far.
A new round of funding will be considered for applications submitted before 5:00 p.m. on April 28. Successful grants will be announced in September. More information and application here.
Projects suggested by Caltrans include: Removing litter on city streets, creating a gateway at the entrance to a town or neighborhood, beautifying an area through greening or landscaping, or using public art to reinforce community cultural connections.
Any local or regional public agency, transit agency, or federally recognized tribal government is eligible to apply. Nonprofit organizations may partner with eligible applicants, as sub-applicants.