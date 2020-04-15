(The Center Square) – The Center for American Liberty is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becarra and several San Bernardino and Riverside county officials in U.S. District Court claiming they are criminalizing the free exercise of religion.
“The state does not get to dictate the method of worship to the faithful,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, chief executive of the Center for American Liberty, said. The nonprofit organization representing the plaintiffs argues that the state’s and local governments’ stay-at-home orders are unconstitutionally broad.
In Gish v Newsom, the lead plaintiff, Wendy Gish, attends Shield of Faith Family Church in Fontana, California. Other plaintiffs include Patrick Scales, head pastor of Shield of Faith Family Church, James Dean Moffatt, senior pastor at Church Unlimited in Indio, California, and Brenda Wood, senior pastor at Word of Life Ministries International, Inc., in Riverside, California.
The Dhillon Law Group filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of the plaintiffs in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Eastern Division.
State and local officials, the complaint states, “in a gross abuse of their power, have seized the Coronavirus pandemic to expand their authority by unprecedented lengths, depriving Plaintiffs and all other residents of California of fundamental rights protected by the U.S. and California Constitutions, including freedom of religion, speech, and assembly, and due process and equal protection under the law. It is this Court’s duty to defend these constitutional principles, by safeguarding the many rights and liberties of Californians that Defendants so brazenly violate.”
The lawsuit challenges the governor’s March 19 Executive Order, an April 7 order published by the Health Officer of the County of San Bernardino, and an April 6 order published by the Health Officer for the County of Riverside, arguing all violate constitutional provisions and are unreasonably vague.
All three orders violate the fee exercise, establishment, free speech and freedom of assembly clauses of the First Amendment, the Vagueness Doctrine and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and Articles 1 and 2 of California Constitution, the lawsuit claims.
As a result of the ambiguity of the Riverside County order, for example, the lawsuit argues “no reasonable person could understand what conduct violates the Order and might subject that person to criminal penalties.”
“If a Californian is able to go to Costco or the local marijuana shop or liquor store and buy goods in a responsible, socially distanced manner, then he or she must be allowed to practice their faith using the same precautions,” Dhillon said in a statement.
Moffatt’s church was fined $1,000 for violating Riverside County’s order by holding a Palm Sunday service, according to the lawsuit.
Scales argues his church can hold in-person church services “while making every effort to prevent contact between congregants by adhering to social distancing guidance, just as grocery stores, laundromats, and marijuana dispensaries are implementing to keep their customers safe,” the complaint states. “Congregants in the Shield of Faith Family Church are seated with family units at least six feet apart, and all worshippers wearing masks in the church.”
The lawsuit includes 11 claims for relief, stating, “Plaintiffs are entitled to declaratory relief and temporary, preliminary, and permanent injunctive relief invalidating and restraining enforcement of the Orders.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County total roughly 1,000; Riverside County’s confirmed cases total roughly 1,800. San Bernardino has reported approximately 30 COVID-19-related deaths and Riverside County, roughly 50.
Dhillon founded the Center for American Liberty in 2019 and is also a member of the Republican National Committee.