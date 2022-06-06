(The Center Square) – California's primary election will take place Tuesday. Some races could end up with two candidates of the same party squaring off in November's general election under the state's uncommon electoral process.
California is one of two states that utilizes a top-two primary system, which it adopted via ballot measure in 2010. In a top-two primary system, all candidates are listed on the same primary ballot. The top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, face off in the general election, according to Ballotpedia.
The only other state to use this system, Washington, adopted it in 2004.
In 2018 and 2020, 324 California elections used the top-two primary system, according to data from Ballotpedia shared with The Center Square. Out of those, the top-two candidates were both Democrats in 40 elections – roughly 12% of elections – and the top two candidates were Republicans in three elections total, according to the data. In all other elections, candidates either ran unopposed or ran against a candidate of a different party.
Ryan Byrne, managing editor for the ballot measures team at Ballotpedia, told The Center Square that the measure to adopt a top-two primary system, Proposition 14, received 54% of the vote. He noted that the measure won the support of former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and the California Chamber of Commerce “because there was a belief that it would produce more moderate candidates in general elections.”
In this year's primary, challengers to incumbent officials running California’s primary election are struggling to compete with existing officeholders who have a significant lead heading into Tuesday, a new poll shows.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has the support of 50% of likely voters, while the next closest challenger, Republican Senator Brian Dahle has the support of 10% of likely voters, according to a poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Appointed Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla also has strong support from likely voters, with 42% saying he has their support. Appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta is also “well ahead of his challengers,” the poll released Friday found, winning the support of 46% of likely voters.
Thus far, voter turnout for this year’s primary has been dismal. California had nearly 22 million registered voters who received a ballot in the mail this year, but as of Monday afternoon, only 14% of voters had cast their ballots – equal to just over 3.1 million, according to Political Data Intelligence.
While California’s primary election on Tuesday will likely have incumbents coming out on top, a second candidate will still advance to November’s general election.
“The incumbents are running well ahead of their challengers, and the main question is who will come in second under the top-two system, and whether the runner-ups in June will be able to gain more traction by November,” Eric Schickler, IGS co-director, said in a statement.
Other states have moved to adopt a system that is similar to California’s top-two process in recent years. Byrnes said Alaska approved a ballot measure in 2020 to adopt a top-four system where the top four candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will move forward to the general election, where voters will rank the four candidates. This system will be used for the first time this year in the special election to fill former U.S. Rep. Don Young’s seat.
Signatures were filed to do this via ballot initiative in Missouri, Byrnes said. He also noted that supporters are currently collecting signatures for a ballot initiative in Nevada that would likely use a top-five primary system and ranked voting in the general election.