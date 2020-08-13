(The Center Square) – More than 200,000 California workers filed new unemployment claims last week, by far the largest number in the U.S.
The 213,482 new claims filed during the week ending Aug. 8, as reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, represents a drop of 8,561 claims from the week prior, when 222,043 were filed. It's still more than three times the 62,279 claims filed in Georgia, the state with the next highest number of workers who filed last week.
Continued claims, which count those who have filed for unemployment benefits at least two weeks in a row, are at 2,984,954 in California, also by far the most in the U.S. New York has the next highest number of continued claims with 1,448,349.
An analysis published this week by the financial services website Wallethub ranked California, the most populous state in the country, as having the most government-imposed restrictions on individuals and businesses in the country in response to COVID-19.
Nationally, new unemployment claims fell below a million last week for the first time in 20 weeks.
According to the labor department, 963,000 Americans filed initial unemployment claims in the week ending Aug. 8, a drop of 228,000 claims from the previous week, when 1.186 million new claims were filed.
California's nearly 3 million continued claims represent more than 19 percent of the U.S. total. Its population is about 12 percent of the nation's.