(The Center Square) – A county in the San Francisco Bay area could approve a plan to pay low-income residents a stipend of $1,250 to stay home if they test positive for the coronavirus.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors said the pilot program would be capped at $10 million.
The news comes as the state surpassed 10,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with an additional 154 deaths reported Thursday for a total of 10,029. Another 8,659 confirmed cases were reported Thursday, brining California’s total to 541,695 cases.
California remains the No. 1 state in the U.S. for confirmed COVD-19 cases and is third in deaths behind New York (32,000) and New Jersey (16,000).
Alameda County is home to about 1.6 million people, making it the second-largest county in the Bay area, and has its county seat in Oakland.
The payments would go to people who test positive and are referred by clinics in high-risk neighborhoods. Recipients would be eligible if they are not receiving unemployment benefits or paid sick leave through an employer.
“Many county residents who test positive, especially hourly workers, will need assistance to isolate, as they cannot afford the loss of wages,” according to a report prepared by county staff. “We expect many of these individuals in need of assistance will be part of the ‘essential’ workforce who are unable to work remotely.”
Some ZIP codes in the county have reported more than 2,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 residents.
As California’s K-12 school districts prepare for complete distance learning in the coming academic year, colleges and universities say a lack of guidance from the state has left them unsure of what approach to take.
Several schools had planned to offer a mix of online and in-person instruction with guidelines for social distancing, face masks and temperature checks, as well as offering single occupancy in dorm rooms, but are unsure how to proceed without state approval.
The University of Southern California, for example, had planned to allow for 20 percent of instruction to occur on campus when classes begin Aug. 17, but recently it said it would begin with fully remote classes with limited exceptions for research.
“We know the lack of certainty has been frustrating for many of you, as well as our own teams, who keep planning and then re-planning for the 2020 Fall semester,” Provost Charles F. Zukoski wrote in an email to students. “The truth is the pandemic is not going away any time soon, and we must adapt to the changing conditions and continue to hold the health and safety of our USC community paramount.”