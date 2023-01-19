(The Center Square) - California residents and business owners negatively impacted by the state’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from penalties and late payment interest.
“California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of the recent storms,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release.
“Business owners across the state can now access much-needed assistance to help accelerate their recovery efforts, including relief from interest and penalties.”
People hurt by the storms can request up to three extra months to file their tax returns. Those who face tax return deadlines between January 4, 2023, and January 31, 2023, who receive tax relief will not have to pay interest and penalties if they cannot file their returns and pay their taxes by the original due date.
“Help is available for California businesses,” California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Director Nick Maduros said. “If you cannot file or make a payment on time because of the storms, please reach out to us, and we can offer some relief.”
Here is how taxpayers can request this relief:
On the CDTFA website
By mail at California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, PO Box 942879, MIC 35, Sacramento, CA 94279
In person at one of our field offices
By phone at 1-800-400-7115 (CRS:711), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific Time), except state holidays.
People may also contact CDTFA to update their account information or ask questions about their accounts and request replacement copies of tax records.