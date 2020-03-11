(The Center Square) – The death Tuesday of a woman at an assisted living facility in Northern California from the novel coronavirus brings the number of confirmed fatalities in the U.S. to at least 32 and has sparked concerns that other residents of the home could be at risk.
The woman was in her 90s and was Sacremento County's first known death from COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. About 140 residents live at the home in Elk Grove.
Health officials said all residents of the facility will be tested, but a lack of test kits has slowed efforts.
California Gov. Gavin Newsome said Tuesday that the number of known cases in the state was at 157 but that thousands of others may have come in contact with the virus. About 45 of the confirmed cases are in Santa Clara County, where the largest outbreak has occurred.
Three Transportation Security Administration officers who work at the Mineta San Jose International Airport also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Health officials recommend resident take the following precautions:
- Wash your hands with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.
There are more than 1,000 known cases in the U.S. and 120,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,300 people have died globally. The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have already recovered.