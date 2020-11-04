(The Center Square) – California voters rejected seven ballot measures and approved five, including one that reverses part of the controversial AB-5 law that went into effect Jan. 1 and was set to put rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber out of business in the state.
Voters also rejected a property tax measure that critics argued would have further burdened small businesses, and voted to allow felons released on bail to be able to register to vote.
Voters voted yes to propositions 14, 17, 19, 22 and 24.
Fifty-two percent voted to approve Proposition 14 authorizing $5.5 billion in state bonds for stem cell and other medical research, including training, research facility construction, and administrative costs.
Sixty percent voted to approve Proposition 17, allowing for felons on parole to be able to register to vote. Individuals on state parole who are U.S. citizens, residents of California, and at least 18 years of age would be able to vote.
Fifty-two percent approved Proposition 19, which will allow all homeowners aged 55 and older (or who meet other qualifications) to be eligible for property tax savings when they move. Only inherited properties used as primary homes or farms would be eligible for property tax savings.
Fifty-seven percent voted for Proposition 22, which would allow app-based rideshare and delivery companies to hire drivers as independent contractors, reversing requirements stipulated in AB-5. Drivers could decide when, where, and how much work they wanted to perform, keeping their “independent contractor” status, instead of “employee” status. The measure also provides independent-contractor drivers with other compensation, unless certain criteria are met.
Fifty-six percent voted to expand consumer protections by approving Proposition 24. The measure expands existing consumer data privacy laws and rights and creates a new state agency to share enforcement responsibilities with the state Department of Justice.
Voters rejected propositions 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 25.
Voters barely defeated Proposition 15, which would have increased property taxes to fund schools and government services, by a vote of 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent. The measure would have increased property taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3 million to provide between $6.5 billion and $11.5 billion in new funding to local governments and schools.
Critics noted that it was really a $12.5 billion property tax increase that would raise all Californians’ cost of living expenses. If it had passed, it would have repealed taxpayer protections enshrined in Proposition 13, which was approved in 1978.
Fifty-four percent voted no on Proposition 16 on affirmative action, keeping in effect a current ban on the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity, and national origin in public education, public employment, and public contracting.
A 53 percent majority voted against 17-year-olds being able to vote, rejecting Proposition 18.
A majority of 63 percent voted against Proposition 20 to not increase penalties for individuals who commit certain theft-related crimes. There would be no change to the state’s process for releasing certain inmates from prison early. Law enforcement would continue to be required to collect DNA samples from adults only if they are arrested for a felony or required to register as sex offenders or arsonists, according to the measure.
Fifty-eight percent voted against Proposition 21 in order to maintain current limits on rent control laws, rejecting expanding local governments’ authority to enact rent control on residential property.
Sixty-three percent voted against Proposition 23 to not require chronic dialysis clinics to have a doctor on-site during all patient treatment hours.
Fifty-four percent voted against Proposition 25, rejecting a law to replace money bail with a system based on the individual’s public safety and flight risk. The fiscal impact was expected to increase costs possibly in the mid hundreds of millions of dollars annually for a new process to release individuals from jail prior to trial. It could have decreased county jail costs, possibly in the high tens of millions of dollars annually. As a result, some individuals would continue to pay bail in order to be released from jail before trial. Others would continue to be released without paying bail depending on circumstances.