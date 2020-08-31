(The Center Square) – Guidelines of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan for a second attempt at reopening the state’s economy take effect Monday, using a tiered system based on progress each county makes against the spread of coronavirus.
A color-coded tier system for allowing students to return to classrooms has also been put in place.
California reported 704,649 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, including 2,761 new cases reported Sunday, and 12,938 deaths, including 28 reported Sunday.
“We’re going to be more stubborn this time,” Newsom said in announcing the plan. “This is a more stringent, but we believe a more steady, approach.”
The stricter reopening guidelines come after the Centers for Disease Control updated its weekly index to show how many Americans died of just COVID-19, and how many died with COVID-19 but had other health issues.
The overwhelming majority of reported coronavirus-related deaths – 94 percent – involved patients who had at least one other underlying health condition, such as a respiratory illness, diabetes, heart disease or another, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says.
Under Newsom's plan, hair and nail salons and barbershops statewide can resume indoor services as long as they follow face mask, social distancing and cleaning protocols. Retail stores and shopping malls can also reopen at 25 percent capacity.
Restaurants, fitness centers, religious services and movie theaters remain restricted to outdoor functions only.
Tier 1 is the most restrictive of the four and counties at that level would remain mostly shuttered if they have more than seven new cases per 100,000 in population per day and a positive test rate of 8 percent or higher.
The numbers go down moving through the tiers while the services permitted expand. In Tier 4, most businesses in a county can reopen as long as the county has less than one new case per day per 100,000 in population and a positive test rate of less than two percent.
A full explanation of the plan is available on the state’s website.
The color-coded tiers for schools match up with the numbered tiers that apply to each county’s economy. The purple tier, for example, is the most restrictive and would be assigned to counties in Tier 1, where transmission rates and positive test results are the worst.
The guidelines apply to all public, private, public charter and faith-based schools.
A public school superintendent or director of a charger or private school could apply for a waiver to open K-6 classrooms through their local health department, an acknowledgement that younger students have more trouble with online learning.
To receive the waiver, the county’s 14-day new case average must be at or below 200 per 100,000 residents.
As schools do reopen, they must have plans in place that address personal protective equipment, social distancing, hygiene and cleaning.
Schools can also be closed again if an outbreak occurs that infects 5 percent of the total number of students, teachers and staff in the building. A district would close down if 25 percent of its buildings are closed.