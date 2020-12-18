(The Center Square) – The California economy generated 57,100 nonfarm payroll jobs in the 30 days ending Nov. 12. That's compared to the 145,500 jobs gained in the previous 30 days.
California’s unemployment rate in November fell to 8.2% from October’s 9.0%, according to the state’s Employment Development Department.
November’s 8.2% rate of unemployment was the lowest since Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered statewide shelter-at-home restrictions in mid-March. However, about 54% of the 2,615,800 nonfarm job losses currently affecting the labor market remain due to business closures during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March and April.
In the Golden State, nine of its 11 industry sectors added jobs in November. Leisure and hospitality employers led the way, with 27,800 new hires. This hard-hit sector lost 490,700 jobs between November 2019 and November 2020. Take-out dining, for example, requires fewer workers than in-person operations.
Employers in the financial activities sector added 2,300 new hires in November. This was California’s only sector with employment growth between November 2019 and November 2020, gaining 4,300 jobs. Many financial activities employees can work remotely, unlike leisure and hospitality workers.
Trade, transportation and utilities payrolls gained 19,700 new hires in November but are down 140,200 jobs between November 2019 and November 2020. Professional and business services gained 12,900 jobs in November after losing 98,300 over the past year.
Turning to California agriculture, counted separately from nonfarm employment, employers added 20,900 new hires between October and November 2020. However, the industry is down 73,600 farm jobs since November 2019.
Imperial County in the southern portion of the state had the highest unemployment rate of 16.4% statewide in November. Placer County east of Sacramento had a 5.2% unemployment rate in November, the state’s lowest. California has 58 counties.
California’s nonfarm unemployment rate remains trending higher than the nation’s. In November, the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 6.7% from October’s 6.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Across the U.S. in November, nonfarm payroll jobs rose in 17 states, fell in three states, and were mostly unchanged in 30 states and the District of Columbia in November 2020, according to the BLS. Texas topped the list of job gains with 61,000 new hires, followed by California’s 57,100 and New York’s 29,500.
In November, the number of unemployed Californians was 1,542,100, down 186,000 since October but up 788,400 compared with November 2019, according to the state EDD.