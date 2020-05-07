(The Center Square) – California's seven-week spike in unemployment claims continued last week as 318,064 additional workers filed for benefits.
It was the largest number of new claims of any state in the U.S. for the week ending May 2, according to U.S. Department of Labor numbers released Thursday.
About 4 million Californians have filed for unemployment since stay-at-home orders were put in place in California in mid-March, effectively closing businesses deemed non-essential to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The number of new claims in California is down slightly from the adjusted 325,343 claims filed the week ending April 25.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state already has paid out $10.6 billion in unemployment benefits to workers. The state continues to struggle with the high volume of claims as laid-off workers continue to say they can't get through to an actual person.
Newsom, who faces a number of legal challenges claiming his stay-at-home orders are unconstitutional, also said Wednesday that the state's unemployment claims are approaching "Depression-era numbers” of 25 percent.
Nationally, nearly 3.2 million Americans filed for benefits last week, driving the number of unemployment claims to 33.5 million across the U.S. over the past seven weeks.
Since the calendar turned to May, several states have begun limited reopenings of certain business sectors amid signs that the worst of the COVID-19 crisis might be in the rear view mirror. Even states that haven’t loosened restrictions yet are putting together plans for reopening that could begin to roll out this month. In some states, workers who filed for unemployment earlier in the crisis are returning to work or will be in the next few weeks.
California is scheduled to enter the second phase of its reopening plan Friday.
Phase two allows some businesses and public spaces to open with restrictions, including expanding access to retail stores and associated manufacturing and supply chains for retail. Retail stores allowed to open with restrictions include bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods.