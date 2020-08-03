(The Center Square) – California became the first state to surpass 500,000 COVID-19 cases and continues to be the hardest-hit state in the country.
California now has 512,849 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,380 reported Sunday, and 9,400 deaths.
California passed New York two weeks ago for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Florida and Texas also have passed New York since then. California ranks second in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19-related deaths, but remains far behind New York’s 32,000 fatalities.
The number of deaths reported in California reached a single-day record of 215 on Friday. The previous high had been the 189 deaths reported Wednesday, which broke Tuesday’s record of 174. In all the daily record was broken five times in July.
The state saw some reprieve over the weekend, with no new fatalities reported Saturday and 35 on Sunday. There also were 751 new cases reported Saturday, although health officials expect Saturday’s total could be adjusted upward because of potential backlogs.
Among the recently reported deaths is an Oakland couple who died a week apart after 35 years of marriage. Authorities believe one or both of them contracted coronavirus at work, as the husband was a postal carrier and the wife worked at an assisted living facility for veterans.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide declined 2.4 percent last week to 7,999, with those in intensive care falling 2.6 percent to 2,136.
A tentative agreement between the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and its teachers' union will give students in the state’s largest school system a more structured schedule when online classes resume later this month. The school board previously decided not to begin classroom learning for its more than 730,000 students.
The district faced criticism in the spring when it was suddenly forced to shut down in-person learning and agreed to the union’s request that teachers had to work only 20 hours a week.
Parents complained about limited contact with teachers and teachers reported a decline in student involvement after the district said no failing grades would be given out.
State lawmakers inserted requirements in their new budget bill requiring teachers to take attendance and monitor student progress, along with daily minimums for instruction time, even for distance learning. The bill requires 180 minutes a day for kindergarten, 230 minutes for grades 1 through 3 and 240 minutes for grades 4 through 12.
LAUSD also is considering putting a $7 billion bond on the November ballot for facilities improvements.