(The Center Square) – Several types of salons, along with barber shops, can offer outdoor services as long as certain safety guidelines are met as the state continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.
The news came on the same day that the state reported a single-day record of 11,554 new cases after three days of decreasing numbers. California now has 398,751 confirmed cases and 7,773 deaths, including 58 additional fatalities reported Monday.
Salons and barber shops, along with most types of businesses, were forced to close in March when the pandemic first hit. They began to reopen in May, but a July 13 order by Newsom again forced several indoor businesses to close.
Newsom said it was his intent to allow salons and barbers to offer outdoor services but, “It turned out that was more challenging than it may have appeared.”
The confusion arose when the state’s Board of Barbering and Cosmetology interpreted Newsom’s order to mean both indoor and outdoor services were banned.
The new guidelines say employees and customers must wear masks and equipment has to be sanitized after each use. Hair, nail, skin care and massage therapy services will be allowed, but electrolysis, tattooing and piercing services will not be.
Newsom on Friday announced that public and private schools in 33 counties where coronavirus numbers continue to increase will have to start the new academic year next month offering only distance learning.
Schools would only be allowed to resume classroom learning in counties that show 14 consecutive days and decreasing coronavirus cases.
At schools that can reopen, staff and students in grades three through 12 will be required to wear face masks. Younger students will be encouraged to do the same, and students who are unwilling or unable to comply would be asked to switch back to online learning.
In counties less severely impacted by the virus that will be able to start the school year with in-person learning, the state will suggest a classroom be closed and students sent home to quarantine if a teacher or student in the class tests positive.
Districts would be asked to close all buildings if 25 percent of their locations required a shutdown.
Schools that do reopen will be required to maintain six feet of distance between staff and students.
“We believe the school day should start with symptom checks, meaning temperature checks,” Newsom said in his announcement. “We have robust expectations around hand-washing stations, sanitation. Deep disinfection efforts.”