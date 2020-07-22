(The Center Square) – California on Wednesday eclipsed New York as the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases as the ongoing spike in infections pushed it past 400,000.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at noon that just over 16,000 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing California’s total to 414,992. That is about 1,100 cases higher than New York.
California also recorded 119 additional deaths Tuesday and 32 Wednesday for a total so far of 7,925. That is still far fewer than the more than 32,000 deaths in New York, which was hit hard by the pandemic in the spring but has seen decreasing numbers since the start of summer. California also has nearly double the population of New York at nearly 40 million people.
“It’s just another reminder of the magnitude of impact that this virus continues to have,” Newsom said.
Dr. Mark Gahly, California’s Health and Human Services secretary, told media Tuesday he would not “over-read the significance of that number” regarding California overtaking New York.
“I look at it every day to do more and do better with our response,” he said. “I really expect and hope that California is going to be the state that adapted the most, learned the most, prepared the best and that we are really going to reduce its impact.”
More than 7,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Monday, also a new record for California, with more than 2,000 of them in intensive care.
From July 13 to July 20, California also saw its highest weekly death total with 674 fatalities. That broke the previous record, set the week before, of 640. Two weeks ago, the total was 474.
Health officials are also concerned that the number of cases among younger people is on the rise. Nearly 70 percent of confirmed cases are among people under the age of 49, including 9 percent among those under the age of 18 and 60 percent among people ages 18 to 49.
Those 65 and older, one of the main at-risk groups, account for 11 percent of all cases but 75 percent of coronavirus deaths. That includes more than 3,600 who contracted the virus while living in a nursing home or long-term care facility.