(The Center Square) – California on Monday surpassed 13,000 coronavirus deaths as yet another college campus closed down amid an outbreak, while the Los Angeles school district said it is seeing steep enrollment drops.
The state has so far recorded 712,276 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including 7,589 Monday, and 13,018 deaths, including 83 Monday.
Chico State University, located north of Sacramento, on Monday announced it was cancelling its limited number of in-person classes immediately and ordered students to vacate campus housing after 30 people tested positive for the disease in the first week of school. Nearly ever dormitory on campus had at least one positive test.
“We understand the inconvenience of vacating campus housing so quickly, but Chico State’s residence halls have experienced rapid and alarming rates of cases, and the well-being of students makes quick action imperative,” CSU President Gayle Hutchinson said in an announcement. “Simply put, we need students out of the residence halls as quickly as possible for their own safety.”
About 10 percent of the fall semester’s 4,200 classes were being held in-person, which will transition to on-line.
The shutdown comes after the Centers fod Disease Control said late last week that the overwhelming majority of reported coronavirus-related deaths – 94 percent – involved patients who had at least one other underlying health condition, such as a respiratory illness, diabetes, heart disease or another.
The CDC also said that 80 percent of coronavirus-related deaths as among people over age 65.
In the Los Angeles Unified School District, the overall drop in enrollment is about the same as in recent years, but administrators are particularly concerned about a massive decline in kindergarten enrollment.
The district is down 6,000 for that grade, three times higher than the 2,000-student drop seen in the past few years. The decrease is being seen primarily in low-income neighborhoods.
“We suspect some of this is because families may lack the ability to provide full-time support at home for on-line learning, which is necessary for very young learners,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement.
Access to laptops and internet service in low-income neighborhoods was first raised as a concern when the district shifted to distance learning last spring. State law, however, does not require mandatory enrollment for students until first grade.
Anecdotal evidence from building principals also indicates that on-line attendance for transitional kindergarten to first grade classes may be down 50 percent to 75 percent compared to in-person attendance last fall.
Despite all of the heartbreak and anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it has forced the California Department of Motor Vehicles to expand its online offerings in an effort to keep as many people out of its field offices as possible.
The DMV Express allows services such as vehicle title transfers, registration renewal and driver license replacement to be completed online. The DMV said 2.2 million people took advantage of the process in August, up from 1.8 million in July.