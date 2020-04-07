(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said he's asked the state's surgeon general to put together a protocol to support Californians who are distancing at home with their mental health needs.
Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, the surgeon general, said sheltering at home through a pandemic can trigger biological stresses that can cause secondary health concerns such as increased blood pressure, headaches, stomach pains and other ailments.
"While we keep our physical distance, our social connections ... are more important than ever for our mental health," Burke Harris said, noting that each individual copes with stress in different ways.
Increased stress also can impact people with previous ailments, such as diabetes.
California has been under a stay at home order since March 19 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. Residents are to stay home except to buy food, provide care for a relative or friend, go to a doctor's office, or do an essential job.
"The good news is that there are simple things you can do at home everyday" to help deter the impact of stress, such as keeping healthy eating habits, exercising, maintaining good relationships and regularly talking to friends, neighbors and relatives.
The guidelines will be posted at covid19.ca.gov, Newsom said, which also includes information about protecting yourself and others from domestic violence, elder abuse, child abuse and other health concerns. Hotlines where residents can find more help also are available on the site.
With the stay at home order shuttering businesses and driving up unemployment claims, families are concerned about paying rents and mortgages, Newsom acknowledged.
"That stress is real, and all of us work through that stress differently," he said. "Some are doing well, others not as well."
Also Tuesday, Newsom expressed a "sense of optimism" that the COVID-19 "curve is bending but also stretching."
He announced the state now has 15,865 cases of novel coronavirus, a 10.7 percent over increase over Monday. Of those cases, 2,611 require hospitalization, a 4.1 percent increase from Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs is 1,108, up 2.1 percent.
"These are not the double digit increases ... we saw last week," Newsom said.
When asked how many beds remain available, no specific number was given but reporters were told "hundreds if not thousands of beds" are available in each region of the state.
As of Tuesday, 374 have died in California from the disease.