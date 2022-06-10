Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, right, protest outside the closed doors of Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, asking fellow students locked inside to join them in a walkout in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Students walked out of school earlier to protest gun violence and show their support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)