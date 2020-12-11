(The Center Square) – California has set new daily average records for coronavirus cases and deaths over the past week as a fourth region has now been placed in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdown protocols.
The state is reporting more than 29,000 new cases per day and an average of 150 deaths a day during the past seven days, the highest numbers for both in a one-week span since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Public health officials think the spike is attributable to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which saw many people gathering with family and friends from outside their household. California also saw surges after the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays, although the numbers were not as high as those gatherings were primarily held outside and allowed for more social distancing.
“I do think we’re starting to see some of the increases from Thanksgiving week, and the thousands of people who were either traveling or mingling with people outside their household for the holiday,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told media.
L.A. County continues to bear the brunt of the virus in California, setting a new daily record of 12,741 cases reported Thursday. That eclipsed the previous one-day record, set Sunday, by more than 2,800.
The county also had 74 deaths Thursday, its fourth-highest daily total. L.A. County is now averaging 9,500 new cases and 52 deaths per day over the past week, both records.
Cumulatively, California has reported 1,487,591 cases throughout the pandemic, including 33,995 on Thursday, and 20,646 deaths, including 172 on Thursday.
“Like a speeding car approaching a cliff, if we do not rapidly change course, we are in jeopardy of catastrophic consequences,” Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said during a briefing Thursday.
The availability of intensive care unit beds in most of the state continues to drop. The Greater Sacramento Area fell below the 15 percent threshold and entered lockdown at midnight Thursday.
The San Juaquin Valley and Southern California have been in lockdown for a week and have ICU availability of 2 percent and 8 percent, respectively. The Bay Area stands at 18 percent availability, although most counties in that region have voluntarily imposed the state’s lockdown rules.
Those include limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery service only, closing personal care businesses, zoos, aquariums and museums, implementing an overnight curfew and limiting retail stores to 20 percent capacity.
Only the Northern California region, with 30 percent ICU capacity, is not under lockdown.
As of Wednesday, 11,497 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide, including 2,621 in ICU, both the highest to date.