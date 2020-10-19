(The Center Square) – With some states seeing a triple-digit percentage increase in coronavirus cases daily, California has kept its numbers relatively flat, seeing a 2 percent increase in new daily cases over the past two weeks compared to the two weeks prior.
That is the lowest among the 48 states to report an increase. Hawaii saw a 17 percent decrease, while Maine has shown a 9 percent drop.
Delaware (5 percent), Louisiana (7 percent) and Texas (8 percent) are the only other states with single-digit increases.
Three states had increases above 100 percent – New Mexico (123 percent), Vermont (110 percent) and New Hampshire (101 percent).
California, with 40 million people, is averaging 3,285 new cases per day over the past two weeks. Vermont, with just a fraction of that population at 624,000 people, is averaging nine new cases per day over the same time frame.
The country as a whole has seen a 25 percent increase in new cases and surpassed 65,000 last Thursday, the highest single-day amount since late July.
Since the pandemic began, California has reported 875,357 confirmed cases, including 1,693 Sunday, and 16,968 deaths, including 36 Sunday.
The state also received some good news on the economic front, adding 96,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in September. That is a bit less than the 113,800 added in August, but unemployment also fell in September to 11 percent, down from 11.2 percent the previous month. The national unemployment rate is 7.9 percent.
State officials say California has now regained 38 percent of the 2.6 million jobs lost in March and April when government restrictions meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus closed businesses deemed nonessential and limited many others.
As the state’s numbers continue to hold steady and more counties move toward reopening under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tiered approach, there is a growing call to resume in-person learning for K-12 schools.
Teachers unions, however, are pushing back.
“We cannot allow a rushed or careless reopening of schools that will once again disproportionately impact students and families of color because of unsafe conditions at their schools,” a representative of the United Teachers of Los Angeles said at a press conference late last week.
That union represents about 30,000 teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The California Teachers Association, which represents another 300,000 teachers statewide, also objects.
Critics of school closures say remote learning is what disproportionately effect lower-income students including minorities.