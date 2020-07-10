(The Center Square) – California set a new single-day record Thursday for coronavirus cases with 9,816 being reported. That topped the previous record of 9,500, set Tuesday, although health officials said they believe that number was so high due to a backlog of tests that were finally completed after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The state has now surpassed the 300,000 mark, with 302,603 total confirmed cases. That includes 6,860 deaths, with 137 more being reported. Wednesday saw the highest number of fatalities reported in a single day with 149.
The infection rate in California has reached a point where statistical models show the number of cases will double every 24 days. That number was every 29 days last week. Health officials said the seven-day average for positive test results has climbed to 11.6 percent. On Monday, it stood at 10 percent.
New projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics show California could see about 16,800 deaths from the virus by Nov. 1, but also show that number could be closer to 12,000 if 95 percent of the state’s resident always wore a face covering in public.
Twenty-eight of the state’s 56 counties are on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s watch list, closing down bars and night clubs while prohibiting restaurants from offering indoor dining. Those counties represent 80 percent of the state’s population.
Hospitalizations for coronavirus patients statewide have now eclipsed 6,000, roughly double from a month ago, with almost 2,000 of those patients in intensive care.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a recent news conference that the state and county have reached a “critical juncture” due to people trying to return to everyday activities.
“We’re entering a phase in which we’re seeing community spread and hospitalizations like we saw in late April and what we hoped would be the height of infection,” she said. “Even though we miss the way it used to be, it’s still not safe or smart to visit friends or family we don’t live with.”
Adding to the situation is the need for state and local governments to figure out how to deal with evacuations due to the ongoing problem in California of wild fires.
Newsom said that hotels, college dorms and other facilities used to house evacuees and firefighters will require daily health screenings and temperature checks, pre-packaged meals and increased cleaning routines.