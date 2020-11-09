(The Center Square) – After seeing a dip in cases throughout late summer and early fall, California reported 6,518 new cases of coronavirus Friday, the highest daily count since the third week in August.
That was up from 4,566 the day before, giving the state a 14-day rolling average of 4,587. The positivity rate – the percentage of tests that come back positive – increased from 3.1 percent to 3.4 percent last week, an increase not seen since summer. California is performing about 160,000 tests per day.
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations last week increased 10 percent, to about 3,550, compared to the week prior. Intensive care admissions, though, have remained relatively flat at about 900.
Also late last week, Los Angeles County reported 2,065 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily total since August. Health officials there reported another 2,200 new cases on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, California has reported 974,950 confirmed cases, including 4,965 on Sunday, and 17,975 deaths, including 10 on Sunday.
Even with the increased numbers, state officials are confident that a third wave will not explode and reach levels seen over the summer due to moves in May and June to reopen the state’s economy.
For the seven-day period ending Nov. 5, there were 34,000 new cases, about half as many as the more than 66,000 recorded during the state’s worst week of July 17-23.
“Part of California’s success is because we have gone really slow with our reopening, that we’ve allowed ourselves time to see how our reopening efforts impact our health care delivery system,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, said at a recent news conference.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has faced criticism and lawsuits over the pace of a second reopening. A mandatory face mask order remains in place and the state’s largest theme parks are still shuttered. Bars that do not offer meals remain closed statewide, and in counties with high transmission rates restaurants, gyms and houses of worship are closed.
Texas has now surpassed California as the state with the most coronavirus cases, at more than 985,000. California had taken over the top spot from New York in July. Texas also now has the second most coronavirus deaths in the country at more than 19,000, more than half of New York’s 34,000.