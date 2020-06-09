(The Center Square) – When schools reopen in the fall, teachers and other staff will be required to wear masks and temperatures will be taken, California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said in new guidance.
Students might also have to alternate in-person days with distance learning to reduce the total number of people in school buildings, Thurmond said.
Individual school districts will have the flexibility to choose their scheduling models, but in one example provided in the new guidance, "half of the student population attends in-person learning opportunities four full days per week while the other half is engaged in distance learning opportunities . The students would alternate each week. ... One day a week, all students would be engaged in distance learning while teachers would use the time for collaborative planning and professional learning."
Thurmond also encouraged school districts to accommodate students who don't feel comfortable returning to in-building settings and would prefer to continue distance learning full time.
Another example would have younger students in lower grades attend school in-person while older students continue distance learning much of the time.
Personal protective equipment will be provided to staff members. While students won't be required to wear masks, they will be encouraged to do so. Students and teachers also will be required to socially distance.
Among other reopening guidelines, school buses should keep windows open when possible and students should sit further apart, with one person per seat on each side of the bus, and skip every other row.
In classrooms, students should limit their movement throughout the day and desks should be spaced out by six feet.