(The Center Square) – Plans to reopen K-12 schools in California this fall are up in the air because of the recent spike in coronavirus infections, particularly in Los Angeles County.
The state now has 284,138 confirmed cases and 6,575 deaths. That includes 46 new deaths and 4,105 additional new cases reported Tuesday in Los Angeles County, a single-day record there for new positive tests. A recent survey by the University of South California found that 79 percent of L.A. County residents think the state is lifting restrictions on public activity too quickly, up from 75 percent in May.
The county’s public health director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, told school officials there that “Every single school district at this point needs to have plans in place to continue distance learning 100 percent of the time. We would be irresponsible if we didn’t say to you that you have to have the back-up plan ready.”
Ferrer’s comments were made during a conference call, a recording of which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times. There are 80 school districts in the county with about 1.5 million students.
Ferrer also said she thought it was appropriate to move forward with plans to resume classroom learning, but that it would be “foolish” for schools not to have alternative plans “in their back pocket.”
If students and teachers are able to return to in-person learning, they would be required to wear face masks at all times and students would have to stay six feet apart. If that is not possible, partitions would need to be put up between desks.
Other plans for returning to school buildings could include staggered schedules, with half of the students attending in the morning and half in the afternoon, or on an every-other-day schedule. A mix of in-person and online learning could also be an option.
Despite the impact of the virus on California – it is second only behind New York in cases – there is actually one county there yet to record a single case.
Modoc County is in the far northeast corner of the state and is made up primarily of sprawling ranches. With a population of just under 10,000, it is the third-least populous county in California.
The sheriff there recently told reporters he would not enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order mandating that everyone wear face coverings in public because a “one-size-fits-all” approach shouldn’t be used in stopping the spread of coronavirus.