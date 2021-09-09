FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file photo, sisters Guadalupe Flores, 15, right, and Estela Flores, 13, left, from East Los Angeles, get vaccinated with the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by licensed vocational nurse Rita Orozco, far left, at the Esteban E. Torres High School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday, Sept. 9, on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation's second-largest school district. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)