(The Center Square) – Proposition 15 on the California state ballot would require taxation of commercial and industrial properties, except commercial agriculture, at their market value. Property taxes on residential properties would continue to be calculated on the purchase price, also known as the split roll valuation.
“Upon full implementation,” according to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, “the measure’s shift of most commercial and industrial properties to market value assessment would increase annual property taxes paid for these properties by $8 billion to $12.5 billion in most years.”
Under Proposition 15, property tax revenue would vary from year to year. That variable would depend on the strength of the Golden State’s real estate markets, which feature higher prices in coastal communities. Real estate prices decrease inland.
According to the California Chamber of Commerce, Proposition 15 “is riddled with flaws which will hurt all Californians.” For example, the business advocacy group argues that this property tax measure will increase the cost of doing business for the state’s farmers and ranchers via higher property taxes. That factor would spur price hikes of food for businesses and consumers, hurting lower-income families the most.
Given the coronavirus economic downturn that began in mid-March and is gradually easing in some of the state’s 58 counties, Proposition 15 is off track and a drag on reviving growth, according to the California Chamber of Commerce.
Yes on Proposition 15 backers see the measure differently.
Under a process in the state constitution, Proposition 15 would distribute the measure’s annual property tax on commercial and industrial properties to specific expenditures versus flowing to the state General Fund. Tax revenue recipients of Proposition 15 would range from local governments and special districts to school districts and community colleges.
Yes on Proposition 15 supporters include public employee unions such as the California Teachers Association and the Service Employees International Union California State Council, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Advocacy.
With the state constitution banning deficit spending, Proposition 15 could provide governments with an infusion of more taxpayer cash that does not appear to be on the way from a new relief package from the federal government before the Nov. 3 election.
Meanwhile, fiscal relief from Proposition 15 would not be free, according to the California Chamber of Commerce.
“The California Assessors’ Association is opposing Proposition 15,” according to the California Chamber of Commerce, “stating that it will cost more than $1 billion to implement in the first three years and would be impossible to administer.”