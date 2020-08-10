(The Center Square) – Despite an ever-expanding infection rate, the coronavirus death rate in California has fallen by more than half since the early days of the pandemic. The drop is due to several factors, according to public health officials.
From March to May, 3.6 percent of those who contracted the virus died. But between June 1 and the beginning of August, that number fell to 1.2 percent.
California currently has 561,379 confirmed cases, including 5,440 new cases reported Sunday, and 10,379 fatalities with 66 reported Sunday.
Part of the reason for the drop in the death rate is due to demographics. About half of new infections in the state are among people under the age of 40, up from 30 percent in April. Younger people tend to have better immune systems and lack the underlying at-risk factors that are found in the elderly.
There also has been better control over the spread of the disease in high-risk settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
More testing and better awareness of coronavirus’ symptoms have also helped, and the medical community has learned a great deal since the first stages of the pandemic. Experts say there was a lot of trial and error in treatment methods early on but news of research findings around the world spread quickly, giving care providers more and better information on how to fight the disease.
The use of steroids, for example, was one key finding. The use of steroids in patients suffering from other deadly viruses has been found to worsen symptoms, but doctors in England found they reduced mortality for patients on ventilators by a third.
After months of uncertainty, California’s colleges and universities finally have guidance from the state on how to proceed as they prepare to start the new academic year later this month.
In guidelines released Friday, schools in the 38 counties on the state’s monitoring list will be prohibited from holding indoor lectures on campus. Specialized courses, such as research labs, can be offered indoors with substantial physical distancing. Counties on the monitoring list are those that do not show stable or decreasing infection and hospitalization rates over a rolling 14-day window.
For schools that are allowed to resume in-person learning, limited on-campus housing can also be offered, but dormitory rooms must be single-occupancy. Schools must also establish a campus-specific prevention plan and perform a risk assessment of all work areas and student interactions, as well as train and communicate that plan to all staff and students.