(The Center Square) – California Republicans are pushing back against Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest coronavirus-related restrictions across the state.
On Monday, Newsom ordered all indoor operations statewide to shut down for restaurants, bars, wineries, theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms as the number of new coronavirus cases climbed through the weekend. The latest restrictions previously only applied to certain counties with high infection rates.
Newsom further identified 30 counties where the spike has been particularly aggressive, ordering the complete closure of fitness centers, houses of worship, personal care services, salons, barber shops and malls.
“Governor Newsom has again failed Californians,” Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California GOP, said in a statement. “While he continues to blame Californians for his failure in leadership, his demands to close small businesses and lack of direction on opening schools will further harm California’s school children and the small businesses that fuel our economy.”
California's economy has been among the hardest hit during the pandemic. More than 5 million California workers filed unemployment claims in the first three months after Newsom put restrictions in place essentially closing businesses he deemed non-essential.
Just weeks after reopening parts of the economy, Newsom put the new restrictions in place as COVID-19 cases rise.
In a statement, four congressmen and state legislators representing Northern California said that it was important to “act responsibly in order to suppress the virus and protect our community,” but that business and church reopenings were not to blame for the recent surge in cases.
“There is no justification for this approach. There is no evidence that any of these activities are causing an increase in Covid-19 cases,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, said in a statement co-authored by three other elected officials.