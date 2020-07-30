(The Center Square) – California recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single day Wednesday with 189, eclipsing the record 174 fatalities reported Tuesday.
The state now has 486,364 confirmed cases, including 12,285 new cases reported Wednesday, and 8,913 fatalities. Wednesday marked the fourth time this month California broke its single-day death record.
Los Angeles County continues to be the hardest hit, reporting single-day records for deaths and new cases Wednesday, with 91 and 4,793, respectively. The county accounts for more than half of the coronavirus deaths statewide, with 4,518.
While polling nationwide has shown men to be less likely than women to wear face masks in public, some numbers coming out of Los Angeles County show the risks involved. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that of the 2,000 coronavirus deaths there that have occurred outside of institutions – such as nursing homes, prisons and shelters – two-thirds have been men.
A Gallup poll earlier this month found that 34 percent of men said they always wear a face mask while outside their home, while 57 percent of women said the same.
“Men, mask up,” Garcetti said during a news briefing. “Men, wash your hands, clean your surfaces. Men, don’t get together with other households.”
Overall, men account for 57 percent of coronavirus deaths in the county.
In San Diego, a gym that was operating in defiance of an order to close has now been shut down after several staff and members tested positive for the virus.
County officials said the gym was told to close last week but stayed open until earlier this week. No exact figure on the number of infections was released.
The county health department said it will look to hire more contact tracers to help track people who have come in close contact with anyone testing positive for coronavirus and to assist with compliance and enforcement efforts.
A new county ordinance now requires employers to notify employees if there is an outbreak.
State health officials, however, said there are some signs that the spread of the virus is starting to slow. For the week ending July 28, the daily average of new cases increased 2 percent over the week ending July 21. The daily average for the week ending July 14 had been a 20 percent increase over the previous week.