(The Center Square) – Voter integrity groups say a feature meant to help low-vision Californians fill out their ballot allows people to see whether someone voted to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom without opening the sealed envelope.
The Amistad Project and the American Voters Alliance have identified at least three counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego counties, where some ballot envelopes have holes approximately half-an-inch in diameter on the back side that allow anyone in possession of the sealed envelope to see whether a voter decided to oust Newsom. The ballot must be placed in the envelope with the question regarding recall facing the back of the envelope for it to be visible via the punched hole.
The issue gained attention from a now-viral Instagram post from Amy Cox showing the “yes” bubble for the recall question of the ballot visible from one of the holes in the envelope.
"When I saw this ballot envelope, I was shocked to see that it could reveal someone's actual vote," Cox said in a news release from Amistad. "Our votes are supposed to be private. If someone can tell how people voted, then anyone who comes into contact with ballots could easily tamper with or discard votes they don't like."
Instagram flagged the video as “partly true” and included a link to a leadstories.com post elaborating on the issue.
“The design of the ballot return envelope is not new and has been used for several election cycles – and the design is recommended accessibility practice by civic design consultants,” a statement from the California Secretary of State’s office said. “The intent and purpose of the holes are two-fold, to assist with accessibility for low vision votes to locate where to sign the envelope and to ensure no ballots were missed and left in envelopes once our office has received and processed them.”
A spokesperson said voters have control of how they place their ballot in the envelope and have multiple options for returning their ballots.
“Additionally, voters can track the status of their returned ballot through Ballot Trax – a free tracking application operated by the Secretary of State that will notify the voter when our office received the ballot and that it will be counted. No, not every county has ballot return envelopes with holes in them, just those that followed Civic Design Consultant's recommendations for accessibility,” the secretary of state's office said.
The issue came to light days after an armed felon was found passed out in his car by Torrance police while in possession of more than 300 stolen mail-in ballots, raising new election integrity concerns.
The recall election takes place Sept. 14.