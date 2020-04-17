With a median household income of $54,272 for seniors 65 and older, California ranked 23rd best among the 50 states based on how its older population is faring, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
A resident of California who is 65 years old can expect to live until age 85.7, the financial news website reports. And the state’s poverty rate for its 65-and-older population is 10.5 percent, according to 24/7 Wall St.
The analysis used data from the Census Bureau and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rank the overall conditions of seniors in every state based on measures such as income levels, health, access to transportation and educational attainment.
The importance of how seniors are faring in the 50 states will only grow in importance in the years ahead because the nation’s retirement population is expected to increase by 100 percent between 2018 and 2060, the study said.
Quality of Life for Older Americans by State, From Worst to Best
|Rank
|State
|Life Expectancy at Age 65
|65-and-Older Poverty Rate
|65-and-Older Population With a Disability
|Median Income for 65-and-Older Households
|State Population 65 and Older
|50
|West Virginia
|82.5
|10.0%
|41.2%
|$36,147
|361,216
|49
|Arkansas
|82.9
|10.2%
|41.9%
|$37,762
|507,676
|48
|Mississippi
|82.6
|12.4%
|39.6%
|$36,415
|474,423
|47
|Louisiana
|83.1
|12.4%
|38.0%
|$36,345
|720,610
|46
|Alabama
|82.7
|10.3%
|39.0%
|$37,977
|829,663
|45
|Kentucky
|82.5
|10.2%
|39.7%
|$38,254
|731,392
|44
|Tennessee
|83.1
|9.2%
|37.4%
|$39,933
|1.1 million
|43
|Oklahoma
|82.9
|8.7%
|42.6%
|$40,928
|619,601
|42
|Nevada
|83.9
|9.8%
|33.6%
|$46,406
|475,120
|41
|Texas
|84.2
|11.1%
|36.4%
|$44,319
|3.6 million
|40
|Missouri
|83.6
|8.2%
|36.4%
|$41,038
|1 million
|39
|New Mexico
|84.7
|13.3%
|40.0%
|$39,989
|368,480
|38
|Indiana
|83.4
|7.9%
|34.9%
|$41,342
|1.1 million
|37
|Ohio
|83.2
|8.6%
|34.1%
|$41,406
|2 million
|36
|South Carolina
|83.3
|9.5%
|34.3%
|$42,161
|899,754
|35
|Georgia
|83.5
|10.2%
|34.0%
|$42,781
|1.5 million
|34
|Idaho
|84.4
|8.6%
|35.3%
|$42,678
|279,441
|33
|Florida
|85.3
|10.6%
|32.8%
|$43,804
|4.4 million
|32
|Michigan
|83.9
|9.0%
|34.1%
|$42,816
|1.7 million
|31
|North Dakota
|84.5
|10.3%
|33.4%
|$44,824
|116,433
|30
|North Carolina
|83.9
|8.7%
|34.3%
|$41,169
|1.7 million
|29
|Pennsylvania
|84.0
|8.3%
|33.2%
|$41,762
|2.3 million
|28
|Arizona
|85.1
|8.6%
|33.6%
|$46,152
|1.3 million
|27
|Wisconsin
|84.7
|7.9%
|30.6%
|$41,362
|986,483
|26
|Illinois
|84.5
|8.8%
|32.0%
|$44,955
|2 million
|25
|Iowa
|84.5
|7.1%
|31.1%
|$42,995
|537,818
|24
|Rhode Island
|84.6
|11.2%
|32.4%
|$42,424
|182,645
|23
|California
|85.7
|10.5%
|33.5%
|$54,272
|5.7 million
|22
|Nebraska
|84.4
|7.6%
|33.7%
|$42,851
|303,998
|21
|Maine
|83.7
|9.1%
|33.8%
|$40,435
|276,069
|20
|Wyoming
|84.2
|7.3%
|33.9%
|$44,870
|96,557
|19
|South Dakota
|84.4
|9.0%
|31.2%
|$42,361
|146,358
|18
|Kansas
|84.0
|8.0%
|36.5%
|$42,989
|462,191
|17
|New York
|85.6
|11.8%
|31.5%
|$45,302
|3.2 million
|16
|Montana
|83.5
|9.4%
|31.9%
|$42,745
|200,239
|15
|Oregon
|84.5
|7.9%
|33.6%
|$47,314
|739,611
|14
|New Jersey
|85.3
|8.0%
|30.0%
|$53,637
|1.4 million
|13
|Minnesota
|85.3
|7.6%
|30.9%
|$47,054
|888,634
|12
|Alaska
|84.1
|6.7%
|37.4%
|$59,339
|88,000
|11
|Delaware
|84.4
|6.1%
|30.9%
|$54,744
|180,756
|10
|Virginia
|84.5
|8.4%
|33.1%
|$51,401
|1.3 million
|9
|Vermont
|84.8
|9.3%
|31.9%
|$44,302
|123,875
|8
|Washington
|84.9
|7.2%
|34.0%
|$52,150
|1.2 million
|7
|Massachusetts
|84.9
|9.1%
|31.2%
|$49,756
|1.1 million
|6
|Utah
|84.5
|6.1%
|32.9%
|$53,670
|351,297
|5
|Connecticut
|85.4
|7.9%
|29.4%
|$54,629
|613,147
|4
|New Hampshire
|84.2
|5.5%
|30.5%
|$50,240
|245,156
|3
|Hawaii
|86.5
|6.5%
|31.7%
|$65,078
|261,467
|2
|Maryland
|84.6
|7.3%
|30.7%
|$59,536
|931,041
|1
|Colorado
|85.0
|7.4%
|31.1%
|$51,537
|807,855
Source: 24/7 Wall St.