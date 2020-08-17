(The Center Square) – California's economic outlook ranks among the worst in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's latest Rich States, Poor States competitive index.
California ranked 46th in the report, which uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates, regulatory burdens and labor policies.
The index also ranks each state in economic performance by examining data over the past 10 years in cumulative GDP growth, cumulative domestic migration and nonfarm employment growth.
California's No. 46 ranking in economic outlook for 2020 actually represented a slight improvement since 2017. The state ranked 47th from 2017-2019.
In the 15 policy variables used to determine economic outlook, California ranked50th in three of them: top marginal income tax rate (13.3 percent on wage earners over $1 million); personal income tax progressivity; and the fact it is not a right-to-work state (tied with other state without right-to-work laws.
It also is in the bottom 10 for recently legislated tax changes; debt service as a share of tax revenue; state liability system (which includes tort litigation treatment and judicial fairness); state minimum wage ($13 an hour); and average workers' compensation costs.
The state ranked tied for first for not levying an estate tax.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators in the United States. It is governed by state legislators who comprise the Board of Directors and is advised by the Private Enterprise Advisory Council, a group of private, foundation and think tank members.