California finished above the national average in a new ranking by the United Health Foundation that examines public health challenges and progress that occurred just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The America’s Health Rankings Annual Report found that the state ranked fifth in health outcomes, such as obesity prevalence and suicide rates.

Unlike in previous years, the report does not assign overall rankings to states. Instead, it offers multiple rankings for the 50 states in the categories of social and economic factors, such as education attainment; physical environment, including air and water quality; clinical care options; behaviors such as tobacco use and physical activity; and the health outcomes.

Nationwide, the obesity rate for adults has risen 15 percent from 2011 to 2019, the analysis found. And the suicide rate rose 23 percent between 2009 and 2018, according to the study.

But the share of U.S. adults suffering from multiple chronic conditions dropped from 10.3 percent in 2018 to 9.5 percent in 2019.

Researchers anticipate that the coronavirus pandemic will affect nearly every health and economic category monitored in the analysis when the 2020 data is available.

2019 Health-Related Data by State

StateAbove National Average Score Overall?Rank on Social & Economic FactorsRank on Physical EnvironmentRank on Clinical CareRank on BehaviorsRank on Health Outcomes
AlabamaNo4323434648
AlaskaYes3640343211
ArizonaNo3526392429
ArkansasNo4811424547
CaliforniaYes274923145
ColoradoYes1351779
ConnecticutYes1533533
DelawareYes1618163035
FloridaNo2936413127
GeorgiaNo3010473937
HawaiiYes11284131
IdahoYes2330371714
IllinoisYes2432242328
IndianaNo3227383636
IowaYes51592215
KansasYes2135282626
KentuckyNo3419314846
LouisianaNo5048405050
MaineYes121372023
MarylandYes18810148
MassachusettsYes729192
MichiganNo4441153540
MinnesotaYes64447
MississippiNo4747494949
MissouriNo2625354338
MontanaYes252232841
NebraskaYes1721131820
NevadaNo3114483830
New HampshireYes1246517
New JerseyYes35026114
New MexicoNo4931293431
New YorkYes3734191910
North CarolinaNo229273631
North DakotaYes101182816
OhioNo4239294139
OklahomaNo4545464643
OregonYes2042221219
PennsylvaniaYes274683334
Rhode IslandYes183821618
South CarolinaNo417364042
South DakotaYes396212724
TennesseeNo4017444244
TexasNo3343502922
UtahYes2122526
VermontYes9203112
VirginiaYes82202121
WashingtonYes41614613
West VirginiaNo4644334445
WisconsinYes1437111033
WyomingNo383452525

Source: United Health Foundation

