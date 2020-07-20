(The Center Square) – The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday it is pushing back the start of its fall sports season to December at the earliest.
Each of the federation's 10 Sections "will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs. It is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021," a news release said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that most schools in the state would begin the new school year with online learning only.
Public and private schools in the 32 counties currently on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist will provide remote learning to start the school year because of a rising number of cases, Newsom said. The 32 of 58 counties on the watch list are home to more than 80 percent of the state’s population.
The federation also said Monday that, because some sports are moving to a nontraditional calendar, it is suspending some bylaws to allow students "to participate on an outside team at the same time they participate on their high school team. As per CIF Article 23, local schools, school districts, leagues, and Sections may develop a more restrictive rule than the CIF State Office with respect to the aforementioned Bylaws."