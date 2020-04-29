(The Center Square) – California farmers and ranchers have seen a 50 percent reduction in demand in their products since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.
Farmers have excess produce, excess commodities, some of them perishable, he said.
At the same time, the state's food banks have seen a steep increase in demand.
"Food banks have, in some cases, seen a 70 percent spike in demand," he said.
To help both farmers and food banks, Newsom announced a program in which, with the help of donations, food banks would connect directly with local farmers and ranchers.
"How we can do more to help support our farmers ... and also support our food banks?" Newsom said.
The goal is to provide 21 million pounds of fresh food and fresh produce to food banks each month through the end of the year.
"The partnership currently has about 128 farmers and ranchers providing food to 41 food banks being distributed in 58 counties," Newsom said.
Produce, dairy, poultry and other food items will be delivered from local farms to food banks in the region.
The food will be purchased through donations and federal CARES Act funding designated for states. Newsom said $3.6 million already has been raised to jump start the program with a goal of $15 million in donations.
Newsom also announced California received two waivers from the federal government to help with existing programs.
The first will allow recipients of the state's CalFresh program to begin purchasing food online with their food stamp cards. Amazon and Walmart are participating in the program, but others are being recruited. About 2.2 million households participate in the program.
The second federal waiver will allow families with children who receive free breakfast and lunch at school to receive an additional $365 through the pandemic. About 3.8 million California children are eligible for the program.