(The Center Square) – Though every registered voter in California received a ballot in the mail, voter turnout for the state’s primary election looked dismal Tuesday afternoon, even as polls remained open for over 12 hours to accommodate in-person voting.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only 18% of the state’s nearly 22 million registered voters had cast their ballot in the primary election, according to Political Data Inc. Every registered voter was mailed a ballot in May. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday across the state for in-person voting.
If voter turnout remains scarce, the state could see the lowest turnout in state history. In the 2014 primary election, only 25.2% of voters participated, which marks the current record low, according to the Associated Press.
Voter turnout was lowest among the 18-34 age group, who had returned only 7% of ballots as of Tuesday afternoon. The turnout was highest among individuals over the age of 65, who returned 36% of ballots as of the same time.
A poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that incumbent officials have a strong lead over their challengers in the primary election. Gov. Gavin Newsom was polled to have the support of 50% of likely voters this primary, and appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta also holds stronger support than any of his challengers.
Tuesday is also expected to be a big night in Los Angeles, where voters will cast their ballots to elect a new mayor. U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso are likely the frontrunners in the election, leading the field of nine candidates in fundraising, according to Ballotpedia. Both Bass and Caruso are registered as Democrats, though Caruso was previously registered as a Republican and Independent, according to the Los Angeles Times.
A candidate could win the election for Los Angeles mayor outright by getting more than 50% of the vote in the primary, according to Ballotpedia. If no candidate meets that requirement, the top two candidates will move forward to the general election on Nov. 8.
Voters in San Francisco will also decide Tuesday whether or not to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Proponents of the recall have claimed that Boudin’s criminal justice policies have led to an increase in crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Dozens of lawmakers, organizations and community leaders in San Francisco have come out in support of Boudin, however, arguing he has taken steps to make the city safer.