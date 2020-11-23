(The Center Square) – California employers added 145,500 nonfarm payroll jobs in October and the unemployment rate dropped to 9.3% versus September’s upward-revised gain of 102,400 jobs and 11.1% rate of joblessness, according to the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).
The labor force data is from the survey week that includes Oct. 12. According to the California EDD, in October the Golden State had its third-highest single-month job gain since 1990.
Job losses from the pandemic have slowed but there is a long way to go to return a pre-COVID-19 labor force.
“California has now regained nearly 44 percent of the 2,615,800 nonfarm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April,” according to the EDD.
October’s 9.3% unemployment rate was the first month since March 2020 (when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed statewide shelter-at-home orders) that this labor force data fell below 10%.
California’s labor market is having a tough time compared with the nation. According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. rate of unemployment in October was 6.9%, down from September’s 7.9%.
Nine of California's 11 industry sectors, or 82%, registered job gains in October. For the second straight month, leisure and hospitality led the way, creating 66,000 payroll jobs. Professional & business services gained 35,800 jobs. There were 26,300 new hires in the construction sector. Government employment plummeted 41,100 jobs, due in part to the reduction of federal census staffing.
There were 1,786,500 jobless Californians in October, down 279,300 versus September, but up by 1,032,500 versus October 2019, according to the state EDD. Employment is down in all 11 of California’s industry sectors in the metric of year-over change (October 2020-October 2019). California’s “total nonfarm jobs decreased by 1,369,400 (a 7.8% decrease) from October 2019 to October 2020 compared to the U.S. annual loss of 9,180,000 jobs (a 6.1% decrease),” according to the state EDD.
Newsom recently ordered new social restrictions that will affect employment.
“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,” he said in a Nov. 19 statement. "We are sounding the alarm. It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”
Newsom imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 41 of California’s 58 counties, where 94% of the state’s population lives, from Nov. 21 until Dec. 21. His policy is expected to slow employers from adding new hires.