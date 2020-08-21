(The Center Square) – Parents, advocates and the California Policy Center's Parent Union are holding rallies and encouraging parents and teachers to demand that schools reopen and begin in-person instruction. If they don’t, they want their tax dollars back.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last month ordered that all public and private schools in counties reporting a spike in coronavirus cases could not resume in-person instruction at all in the new academic year.
On Wednesday, the Parent Union and others convened outside United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) headquarters. One of the largest unions in the country, the UTLA maintains that public schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District should not reopen if their demands are not met, including defunding the police and implementing Medicare for All.
About 75 parents, teachers and Orange County Board of Education members rallied outside the Santa Ana Educators Association office in Santa Ana two weeks ago.
Jeff Barke, an Orange County physician and co-founder and board chairman of a new conservative-leaning charter school, Orange County Classical Academy, said protesters want to let the state know that “we’re sick and tired of the schools being closed. It’s not based on science. It’s not based on statistics. It’s not based on facts. It’s based on union power.”
The Parent Union has one message for Newsom: reopen the schools or reimburse their tax dollars so that parents can choose the educational arrangements that work best for their children.
Parents should be making the choice – and be given the choice – about whether or not, when, and how their children learn in-person or online, the Parent Union maintains.
Parent Union speakers at this week's rally expressed their concerns about the significant consequences of keeping classrooms closed. Low-income and minority students will suffer the worst consequences, including academic, social and even health setbacks, they argued.
“The consequences of classroom closures to low-income and minority students in California are growing clearer by the day," Cecilia Iglesias, founder and president of the California Policy Center's Parent Union, told the Center Square. "Our communities' most vulnerable members, including those with disabilities, ESL, or at-risk living situations, are being disproportionately harmed by school closures."
Iglesias said teachers' unions are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster their bargaining position while California families suffer.
"Gov. Newsom must recognize these consequences, ignore the demands of his union donors, and safely reopen schools immediately," she said. "If he refuses to do so, then parents must get their education tax dollars returned so that they can pursue alternative learning methods.”
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, introduced a bill this month that would ensure that federal education money follows students regardless of where they are educated. Federal education dollars are currently sent to states, which administer the funds to public school districts. Paul’s legislation would allow U.S. Department of Education funds to go directly to the parents of K-12 students, who could choose to use the funds for public school, private school or homeschooling.
“As families face the reality of hybrid learning or a completely virtual school year, students, especially those with disabilities, need a choice in education and the tools to succeed no matter where they are learning,” Paul said.
Barbara Pearson, president of the Santa Ana teachers’ union, told the Orange County Register that the protest was “another desperate grab for attention in their struggle to stay relevant,” and “had nothing to do with the reopening of schools or the students of Santa Ana. Governor Newsom made the decision to close schools, not the unions. Our priority is the safety of staff and students.”
Earlier this month, the president of the American Federation of Teachers announced that the union would pursue various tactics to prevent public schools from reopening in the fall, deeming in unsafe, including filing lawsuits and organizing strikes.
The state of California has come under fire for its lack of transparency, inaccuracy of reporting coronavirus-related data, misrepresenting data, and the sudden departure of its state health department director, who was responsible for managing the data. The state's database provides no recovery data, no negative test results and no data concerning positive cases or deaths connected to preexisting conditions.
The state’s database excludes the fact that recoveries dwarf the number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations.
The California Department of Public Health, Office of Public Affairs, told the Center Square that the only publicly available COVID-19 data, updated daily, is located on the state's COVID-19 website. When asked to produce recovery data, false positive reports, or data related to preexisting conditions, the office replied, “This is what we have available at this time.”
Many news organizations have questioned the reporting of positive coronavirus cases. The data available indicates that these positive case numbers represent 1.9 percent of California's 40 million people. The number of deaths, as a percentage of the population, is 0.02 percent.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has urged local governments to reopen schools. If schools don’t reopen, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos said she was “very seriously” considering withholding federal funding from them.
At a recent education round table held at the White House, President Donald Trump said, "I would like the money to follow the student. If a school is going to be closed and we're giving all of this money to a school, and if a student is going to go to a different school ... I think the money should follow the student. We're having a hard time with the Democrats, they want the money to follow the union, to be honest."
"This way you can make your own choice," he added.