(The Center Square) – Taxpayers in California are outperforming even last year’s estimates.
A Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) report said the state’s “big three” revenue sources are on track to exceed expectations initially set in May.
“We currently project that there is a strong chance that collections from the state’s 'big three' taxes – personal income, sales and corporation taxes – will exceed the budget act assumption of $170 billion in 2021-22,” the LAO reported Monday. “Our current best estimate is that the amount of unanticipated revenue likely will fall somewhere between $5 billion and $25 billion.”
Because of the progressive nature of California’s tax structure, the LAO office warned of “significant uncertainty” about what the real surplus could be.
“As we discuss here, an additional $1 of unanticipated revenue results in, on average, about $0.40 of additional state surplus,” it said.
Newsom signed state budget bills spending upwards of $100 billion in July, the largest budget in California history. It included stimulus checks to most taxpayers earning less than $75,000.
A previous LAO analysis and Newsom’s office said the state budget assumed a surplus of more than $75 billion, though LAO separated constitutionally-required spending.
“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic – and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom said of the surplus in July.
California’s State Appropriations Limit (SAL) put guardrails around how Newsom could spend that surplus. One of the approved uses is to split the money between school and community college districts and taxpayer rebates, to which Newsom’s “Golden State Stimulus” sent more than $8 billion back to residents. The rebates were in addition to the nearly $4 billion in additional stimulus rebates Newsom approved earlier in the year.
The LAO’s office warned in May approving new spending to match the estimated surplus could create deficits in following budgets should the bumper crop of tax revenue return to historical norms.
“Even during less turbulent times, consistently predicting the state’s economy or tax revenues multiple years in the future is not possible,” it said. “A wide range of revenue outcomes are plausible and all forecasts will be wrong to some extent.”