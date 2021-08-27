(The Center Square) – Since July 14, the Dixie Fire, which has been divided into two zones, has burned at least 749,713 acres and is only 45% contained, according to a new report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or Cal Fire.
It’s currently raging through the northern California counties of Butte, Plumas and Shasta.
More than 690 residential structures and 139 commercial structures have been destroyed, WildFire Today reports.
On Thursday, Cal Fire officials issued a warning for Dixie Fire's West Zone, saying, "A multi-day warming trend that started today will bring warmer than normal temperatures with possible single-digit daytime humidities through the weekend."
Officials have issued numerous evacuation orders for residents in these counties and closed down the Lassen National Forest and the Plumas National Forest.
On Friday, the National Weather Service in Sacramento said, "Smoke from area wildfires will continue to result in poor air quality" throughout parts of northern California.
Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said the Dixie Fire is the first "that has burned from the west side of the mountain range over into the valley floor on the east side of the mountain range."
It is the second largest wildfire in California history, behind the 2020 August Complex Fire, which burned 1,032,648 acres.
At least 21 helicopters, 370 engines, 172 dozers, 167 water tenders and 4,833 personnel have been assigned to combat the Dixie Fire, Cal Fire reports.
Meanwhile, the Caldor Fire is currently the nation's main priority for assigning firefighting resources, Cal Fire states, which is being fought with the aid of 21 helicopters, 245 engines and dozens of bulldozers.
The Caldor Fire has destroyed over 637 homes, businesses and other structures, with nearly 2,900 firefighters assigned to fight it since Aug. 14. It destroyed the historic mining town of Grizzly Flats, including nearly all homes, its school post office and buildings that were over 100 years old.
Combined, the Caldor and McFarland fires have burned more than 100,000 acres.
The Monument Fire, in Trinity County, is currently the second largest wildfire in the state having already burned 157,557 acres and being only 20% contained.
As Cal Fire officials reported four new fires on Thursday, the state’s 11 active wildfires had already burned over 1.3 million acres.